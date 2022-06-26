Heath fire near Wareham causes road closure
A heath fire resulted in a road closure and travel disruption.
Fire crews were sent to reports of smoke coming from heathland in Stoborough, near Wareham, Dorset, at about 15:00 BST.
The A351, which is the main route to Swanage, was shut while firefighters brought the flames under control.
Morebus said the fire had been expected to cause "major disruption" to its services, but the road reopened shortly after 16:00.
No injuries have been reported.
