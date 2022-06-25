Rail strikes disrupt weekend plans across the south of England
The third day of train strikes have caused disruption to people's weekend plans across the south of England.
No trains are travelling to seaside resorts such as Bournemouth and Weymouth in Dorset, while elsewhere services are severely restricted.
It is the first weekend of walkouts since industrial action began, with some people reporting they had been forced to cancel long-held plans.
The union is picketing over job cuts, pay and working conditions.
Passengers have been urged to only travel by train if necessary.
Those with pre-booked tickets for Saturday are able to travel on Sunday or Monday instead, or claim a refund.
However, this does not help those who had booked tickets months ago for specific events.
Peter Smith, from Alton in Hampshire, told the BBC he had decided not to travel to Ed Sheeran's concert at Wembley because of the lack of trains.
He said he had already spent money on the train tickets so could not then pay more for fuel, especially given recent price hikes.
"It's horrible to make a decision to not go - I'm gutted," he added.
Roads and other public transport are expected to be busier than usual as passengers seek alternatives to trains.
'We're stuck'
Posting on Twitter, Marc Almond, who lives in rural west Dorset, said not all areas have bus routes.
"We're stuck when there are no trains," he said.
Services on the Isle of Wight are running as normal as union members there voted against industrial action.
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is looking for a pay rise of at least 7% and assurances of no compulsory redundancies.
But the government argued the action would "keep hamstringing the country", and said the union should "agree a deal to bring our rail industry into the 21st Century".
Union bosses have warned more strikes are likely if a settlement cannot be reached.
