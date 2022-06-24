Merley: Overturned lorry on roundabout blocks A31
A lorry has overturned leaving a stretch of the A31 in Dorset completely blocked.
The road has been closed in both directions between the A349 for Merley and the B3078 Wimborne since about 10:30 BST.
A large amount of fuel has leaked from the lorry onto the road, National Highways said.
The closure is expected to "be protracted and in place for a considerable time", it added.
Traffic is being diverted along the A349, A350 and A35.
Motorists were being advised to plan for longer journey times and find alternative routes.
