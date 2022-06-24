Nettle eaters set for prickly Dorset contest as events returns
Dorset may have lost its famous knob-throwing contest, but this weekend it welcomes back the world championships of another bizarre past-time.
The World Nettle Eating Competition sees hopefuls try and chew their way through as many stinging nettles as they can in one hour.
The winner is the contestant who has stripped and eaten the leaves from the greatest number of stalks.
It will be the first competition since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
Formerly held at a pub in Bridport, which has since closed, the tradition dating back to the 1980s has been taken over by Ryan Strong and has been kept in the town at the Dorset Nectar Cider Farm.
Mr Strong said it was important the county did not lose any other festivals after the demise of the Dorset Knob-Throwing Contest which was axed as it became too popular.
The nettles, picked the day before from his organic cider farm, have to be eaten raw and there is "no mayonnaise, no ketchup or deep-frying".
"This is a competition of mind over matter, it is quintessential Dorset", Mr Strong said.
Contestants must also have the stomach for the challenge as vomiting is not allowed.
Cider-maker Mr Strong, who came second in 2019, said he had a "numb-blackened tongue" and his chin "stung for hours afterwards".
The contest has previously attracted entrants from as far afield as Australia and Canada.
Philip Thorne holds the current record, in 2018 he munched his way through 104ft (32m) of stinging nettles.
The Nettle Queen and Nettle King will each receive a cup and a crown for their painful efforts.
Saturday's charity fundraiser kicks off at 15:00 BST, with the nettle-eating contest from 16:30.
