Swanage: Unconscious diver airlifted from wreck dive
- Published
A diver has been airlifted to a specialist oxygen chamber centre after getting into trouble during a wreck dive off the Jurassic Coast.
Swanage RNLI said the alarm was raised at about 08:45 BST when the diver was pulled unconscious from the sea onto a dive boat off Swanage.
The diver had been on a dive about 23m (75ft) underwater on the Kyarra wreck, a sunken passenger liner.
A coastguard helicopter flew the diver to the Poole Hyperbaric Chamber.
An RNLI spokeswoman said when its lifeboat crews arrived the man had regained consciousness and was being given oxygen onboard the dive boat.
She said the diver had been making "a controlled ascent with his dive buddy after experiencing difficulty underwater".
