Bournemouth beaches 'definitely ready' for hot spell influx
- Published
Bournemouth's beaches are "definitely ready" ahead of an expected influx of visitors, council bosses have said.
Thousands of people flocked to the resort when the first lockdown was eased in June 2020, which led to the council declaring a major incident.
A beach check app, security cameras, a hub for emergency services and more rangers have since been brought in.
BCP Council said it expected tens of thousands of visitors over the next few days.
Chris Saunders, director of destination and culture for BCP Council, said services on the beaches had been "scaled up" in preparation for the hot spell.
He said: "It certainly tests us... we are expecting tens of thousands of people to turn up over the next couple of days - but we are definitely ready."
The UK is gearing up for what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach about 33C.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two alert for southern and central England - the first this year - meaning the temperature could affect the public's health.
When thousands flocked to the area as lockdown restrictions eased nearly two years ago, council bosses said its services were stretched "to the absolute hilt".
The relaxing of restrictions saw roads gridlocked, vast amounts of litter, overcrowding, wild camping and anti-social behaviour in the resort.
Mr Saunders said: "They were pretty special circumstances and we don't anticipate being anyway near anything like that ever again... hopefully."
A free app developed by the council shows beachgoers which areas are crowded, gives the location of public toilets and lifeguards, and says which areas dogs can use.
More seafront litter bins, which have been being tripled in size, and more toilets and water taps have also been put in place.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.