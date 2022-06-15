Chesney Hawkes fan in 500 mile walking challenge for diabetic chimp
- Published
A woman walking 500 miles on her driveway to raise money for a diabetic chimp has been sent words of encouragement from the 90s pop star she listens to for company.
Lesley Dunn said she received a taped message from Chesney Hawkes to wish her well which left her "walking on air".
She adopted Bart after watching a TV documentary and began trekking up and down her Essex drive during lockdown.
The 71-year-old will visit the chimp at Dorset's Monkey World on Wednesday.
The grandmother decided to start fundraising after he developed diabetes and has raised more than £500 so far.
Mrs Dunn said: "I do two to three miles a day, no matter the weather, I've not missed one day."
She listens to nothing but The One and Only singer or 50s band the Tremeloes.
"When I was 15 I met the Tremeloes so I was a big fan," Mrs Dunn said.
"Chesney's the son of the lead singer so I'm a fan of his too, he's a really nice guy - I've met him a couple of times."
Mrs Dunn said when she first heard the taped message from Hawkes she was speechless.
"I couldn't talk and that's unusual for me. I couldn't believe he'd taken the time to do that. I felt like I was walking on air that day," she added.
Mrs Dunn still has about 120 miles of her walk to complete for Bart but is planning to continue raising money for Monkey World once she has finished.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.