Bournemouth beach rape: Man arrested after girl attacked in sea
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in the sea off Bournemouth beach last summer.
The girl, aged 15, was in the sea with friends when a boy approached her and pulled her into deeper water at about 16:00 BST on 18 July.
She was attacked on one of the hottest days of the year when thousands of people had flocked to the beach.
Dorset Police said the man, from the West Midlands, had been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, from Dorset Police, said: "We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation and they have been updated with this latest development."
