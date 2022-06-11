Ex-Dorset Police PC sent 'flirtatious' emails to domestic abuse victim
A police officer who sent "improper and flirtatious" emails to a domestic abuse victim would have been sacked had he not resigned, a hearing concluded.
Ex-Dorset Police PC Robert Hopper was found to have sent some of the messages from his work account after he met her through his duties.
The police watchdog found he used WhatsApp to message her and visited her at home without any policing purpose.
He will be placed on the police barred list.
In January, during a voluntary interview he admitted having an unprofessional relationship with the woman between September 2021 and January.
Dorset Police's Chief Constable Scott Chilton found the 42-year-old breached professional standards in a number of areas including authority, respect and courtesy at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.
Mr Chilton concluded he would have been sacked had he not resigned in May.
"The outcome of this case sends out a clear message to our officers, staff and to the public that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour and robust investigations will be carried out into anyone who is suspected of misconduct," said Dorset Police's Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya.
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director David Ford said: "Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in the police.
"At the outset of their service, it is made clear to officers that it is unacceptable to have or seek inappropriate and unprofessional contact with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties."
