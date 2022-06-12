Stone balancing: Using a challenge against physics to defy depression
- Published
Sitting on a Jurassic coast beach with his two children about seven years ago, Kev Potts was inspired to try something puzzling he had seen on his local TV news.
The seemingly-impossible art of making gravity-defying stone sculptures, held together by nothing.
The 48-year-old from Poole, Dorset, gave it a go and stone balancing soon became a "tool to get through serious depression".
"It got me hooked. I started going down to the beach doing a few balances, waiting until the sunset and taking a few pictures," he said.
He said: "It certainly helps me cope with depression, it can be very meditative... just to be able to free your mind, sit and focus.
"You are just singularly focused on that one thing - and you can't really be thinking about anything else - it's a really good way of forgetting about the stresses of the day."
He now has hundreds of rocks in his garage where he creates and photographs his sculptures, and has scooped a couple of medals from the annual European Stone Stacking Championships in Dunbar.
He said: "It's a challenge against physics making something look ridiculously unstable as if it shouldn't be there."
His passion for the art form has also led him to help run stone stacking workshops for families organised by the National Trust.
He said: "It can teach very young children ideas about physics, gravity and friction.
"There wasn't a single mobile phone... they were absolutely hooked in what they were doing.
"It helps you learn that things are temporary, but that doesn't matter, you can start again and make the next one better."
Known as the Bearded Balancer, one of his favourite places to visit is Kimmeridge Bay, where the rocks washed by the sea have become very smooth.
"I try to find the smallest point of contact - there's always an imperfection in the rock you can make use of, you need three points of contact between the two rocks to make them stay in position.
"You've got to hold one or two in place and then you get the feel for where the weight needs to be - it's literally through feel... it is quite an amazing feeling."
Some pieces take a few minutes to create, others many hours.
Mr Potts leaves his sculptures standing for a short while for passers-by to enjoy before they are demolished leaving no trace.
"When you stand back and other people appreciate what you've done it really feels great and to put a smile on someone's face is an incredible thing to do."
"The beauty of it is there's no wrong way of doing it - but once you've tried it you'll never look at a rock the same way again."
All photos are subject to copyright.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.