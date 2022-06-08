Five teens arrested over Weymouth cyclist axe attack
Five teenagers have been arrested after a cyclist was attacked with an axe and a knife.
Dorset Police said the victim, a local man in his 40s, needed hospital treatment after the assault on the Rodwell Trail in Weymouth on Saturday night.
His cap and rucksack were stolen.
Three Weymouth boys, two aged 15 and one 16, along with a boy from Wimborne, also 16, and an 18-year-old Poole man were all held on suspicion of robbery.
They have been released pending further inquiries.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with further information to come forward.
