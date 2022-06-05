Thunderstorm shakes Dorset homes and rattles windows
- Published
A major thunderstorm which passed over the Dorset coast was so intense people reported their houses shaking.
The storm, forecast by the meteorological office, struck soon after 22:00 BST on Saturday.
People took to social media to share their experiences.
Stuart Bonham said his house in Poole "really shook", while Sarah Louisa Heap in Bournemouth said the thunder made her windows rattle.
Mia Rose, also from Poole, said the storm was "insane" and that it made her house shake. Kate Abley said her home in Wimborne also shook.
There have been no reports of major damage to property or people hurt.
The Yellow warning of thunderstorms issued by the Met office is due to expire at midnight.
