Bournemouth stolen puppy found by Essex Police
One of nine American bulldog puppies stolen from Bournemouth in Dorset has been found in Essex.
Two offices from Essex Police found the five-week-old puppy that had been taken from one of two litters during a burglary in Charminster Road on 24 May.
PC Adam Manly posted on social media to say the puppy had been returned on Thursday, noting "One down, eight to go".
Investigations into the remaining stolen eight puppies are ongoing.
Yesterday… a good day for me & PC Partridge after locating and a returning 5 week old Puppy to its owner (and mummy) after being stolen during a burglary in Bournemouth! 8 more to go… @EPUttlesford @EssexPoliceUK @BBCDorset @dorsetpolice pic.twitter.com/Yzs6vXqTIF— PC Adam Manly (@PCAdamManly) June 3, 2022
The nine puppies had been staying at the breeder's home and were from two litters, six were aged four-weeks old and three were aged eight weeks, at the time of the burglary.
The breeder said they were woken by "male voices" but by the time they came downstairs the raiders had fled.
Joe Figueras, whose dog Chaos is the mother of the four-week-old puppies, said he had been contacted by the breeder to say one of the stolen puppies had been found and returned by Essex Police.
The force said it was unable to comment further on the case as it was a matter for Dorset Police which was leading on the investigation.
Dorset Police previously said officers wanted to talk to anyone with CCTV footage from the area at the time of the burglary at about 04:20 BST.
The force also urged people to come forward if they saw the puppies advertised for sale.
Dorset Police has been approached for comment regarding the investigation and the recovery of the stolen dog in Essex.
