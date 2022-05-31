Dorchester's former M&S store to become 'public living room'
A former Marks & Spencer store is due to host a "public living room".
The drop-in space in Dorchester would provide a place for people to go if they are lonely or in need of help.
The living room concept was thought up by Maff Potts, who founded the Camerados Movement, which encourages people to connect and help others in their community.
The Dorset Carers Hub, which is already based in the former store, will manage the informal space.
The store was closed in 2020 as part of a company restructure by Marks & Spencer.
Paul Wallis, who chairs the Poundbury doctor's surgery patient participation group, said there was "overwhelming support" for the idea, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said it would be "a safe space, where there was no pressure, where people of all kinds and backgrounds can feel comfortable, where people have time to talk and time to listen".
The public living room will officially open on 11 June.
