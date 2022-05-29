Dorset paramedic loses appeal against striking off ban
A paramedic struck off for failing to assess a woman suffering from a stroke who later died because he had finished his shift has had his ban upheld.
Paul Hawker, 57, appealed to the High Court after a health workers' watchdog found his actions "seriously flawed".
It found he told a woman caring for the patient at a petrol station in Weymouth, Dorset, to call 999.
Mr Justice Eyre judged on Friday that although "severe", him being struck off was "not disproportionate".
Mr Hawker was at the end of his shift with a colleague when he parked at the Sainsbury's petrol station on 24 October 2019.
His colleague filled up their ambulance and Mr Hawker went to pay.
A customer assistant from the petrol station was looking after a woman who she said looked "all clammy and grey".
She said the woman's face had drooped and she thought she was suffering a stroke.
The woman told the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) panel that Mr Hawker told her: "We've finished now, we're clocking off, you'll have to continue with the 999 call."
She said was left "shocked" as he left them and paid for fuel before driving off.
Mr Hawker, who worked for South Western Ambulance Service, disputed her account.
He said he had talked to the ill woman who looked "like any other person you might meet in the street".
He said he asked her if she needed help, if she was in pain and if she needed further help or to go to hospital, which he said she declined.
A police officer also at the petrol station later cared for the woman and took her to hospital after an ambulance was called for but did not arrive.
The HCPTS said the customer assistant's account was "credible, clear, coherent and reliable", while it said some of Mr Hawker's evidence was "inherently implausible" and "lacked credibility".
It said his behaviour showed a "flagrant disregard of the needs of a member of the public in acute need".
