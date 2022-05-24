Poole murder probe: Arrest after man's sudden death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of another man at a house.
The man, aged in his 60s, was found dead in the home in Bowden Road, Poole, on Sunday shortly before 21:30 BST.
Dorset Police said his death was being treated as suspicious.
A 39-year-old man from Poole, who was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
The force said the man's next of kin had been informed and the coroner notified.
