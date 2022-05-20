Bournemouth alley death: Man denies murder and robbery
A man has denied robbing and murdering a man who was found dead in an alley.
Damien Johnson, 30, is accused of attacking 56-year-old Michael Bastable near Shelbourne Road in Charminster, Bournemouth, on 14 January.
He pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court to murder and robbery.
Hayden Johnson, 28, and Dominic MacDonald, 30, have been charged with the same offences. They are due to enter pleas on 10 June.
Damien Johnson also pleaded not guilty to a robbery on 19 January.
He pleaded guilty to breaching a court injunction on 12 November and admitted to a robbery on 21 January.
All of the defendants are from Bournemouth - Damien and Hayden Johnson live in Christchurch Road and Mr MacDonald resides in St John's Road.
A trial has been listed to start on 4 July.
