Mary Anning: Statue of fossil hunter to be unveiled in Lyme Regis
- Published
A statue of Dorset palaeontologist Mary Anning is set to be unveiled in her hometown of Lyme Regis.
Anning's discoveries in the early 19th Century helped shape scientific understanding of prehistoric life, but her work was never properly recognised.
She was the first person to discover a complete plesiosaurus in 1823.
Evie Squire, 15, has campaigned for four years for the memorial, which will be unveiled later on what would have been Anning's 223rd birthday.
The fossil hunter lived in Lyme Regis, which is now part of the Jurassic Coast, and began searching the coastline as a child.
The Mary Anning Rocks campaign won the support of Professor Alice Roberts, who appeared in a video to help with the crowdfunding effort.
She said: "It's about making sure that anyone who visits Lyme Regis knows that this really important woman was there doing that work in the early days of palaeontology."
Anning, whose life inspired the feature film Ammonite, was never fully credited for her discoveries due to her gender and social status.
Evie, who was 11 when she first started the campaign, said: "It's taken a very long time, I'm not as big a fossil fan, the main reason I wanted to do it was to make sure she got the recognition she deserved."
The teenager's mum, Anya Pearson, said of the past four years: "It's nothing how I expected, I genuinely thought in-out in a year, not a problem.
"Obviously a pandemic in the middle didn't help, but it's been a life-affirming thing to be involved with."
Artist Denise Sutton, creator of the Land Girls monument at the National Arboretum, was commissioned to create a sculpture on the town's seafront, close to Anning's birthplace.
The palaeontologist was born in 1799 to a poor, working-class family, but she made ground-breaking discoveries that shaped scientific knowledge about prehistoric life.
In 1811, aged 12, she discovered a 5.2m (17ft) skeleton, now known to be an ichthyosaur.
Twelve years later, she found the first complete skeleton of a plesiosaur, a marine reptile so bizarre that scientists initially thought it was a fake.
