Shaftesbury: Boarding house to remain open following talks
A boarding house struggling with plummeting pupil numbers has been saved from closure.
Shaftesbury School's Barton Hill House complex, which accommodates up to 100 students, was set to close at the end of August.
It will now remain open following talks with school commissioners and funding agencies.
Headteacher Donna London-Hill said she was "over the moon" that boarding would continue at the school.
Sherborne Area Schools' Trust (SAST) said the number of boarders had "fallen dramatically following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, and the Covid pandemic".
'Relieved and pleased'
They dropped from nearly full to 36 boarders expected in 2022/23.
A public consultation was launched after the financial viability of the boarding house was "becoming seriously unsustainable", which demonstrated "overwhelming support" from students, parents, staff, and the local community.
The trust said after a "period of uncertainty" boarding would now remain available "for the foreseeable future" following discussions with the regional schools commissioner and the Education & Skills Funding Agency.
It said that it was also impressed by a video made by students in support of the school and "took their views into account".
Ms London-Hill said: "The last few months have been worrying for students, especially those in the middle of an exam course, so we are relieved and pleased that we can now offer certainty for their future education."
Bob Stacey, business director at SAST, said he was "confident that there is a financially viable way forward, meaning Shaftesbury School can continue its proud history of welcoming students from around the world".
As a state boarding school there is no cost for tuition at Shaftesbury School but boarding fees are £12,300 per year.
