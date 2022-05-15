Bournemouth hotel fire: Six rescued by firefighters
- Published
Six people have been rescued and two led to safety after a fire broke out at a seaside resort hotel.
Nine fire engines were sent to the four-storey hotel on St Michael's Road, Bournemouth shortly after 04:00 BST.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews arrived to find the hotel being evacuated "and a fire located on the top floor".
The service said the blaze, which was believed to have started after a duvet caught fire, was under investigation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.