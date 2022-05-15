David Haw: Body found in search for overboard man
- Published
A body has been recovered in the search for a man missing from a boat off the Dorset coast almost two weeks ago.
David Haw, 24, from Sussex, fell from a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in Poole Harbour in the early hours of 2 May.
Dorset Police said the body was found in the water in the harbour shortly before 13:40 BST on Saturday.
The force said that although formal identification had not yet taken place, the remains were believed to be those of Mr Haw.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "David's family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David's loved ones at this extremely difficult time.
"We will continue to do all we can to support them.
"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts."
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the boat Mr Haw fell from had crashed into a buoy.
A 19-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains released under investigation.
Extensive searches involving the RNLI, HM Coastguard and police were carried out in the days following his disappearance.
Mr Haw's family has set up an online fundraising page for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and the page has so far raised more than £3,700.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.