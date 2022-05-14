World War Two submarine's Jolly Roger flag goes under hammer
- Published
A Jolly Roger pirate flag from a World War Two Royal Navy submarine will go under the hammer later.
The flag, which has been stored in a loft in Weymouth, Dorset, for more than 40 years, was made by Petty Officer Sharp onboard HMS Unbroken.
It is being sold by his grandson Gordon Sharp, who said: "I'd like it go to a museum so other people can see it."
The flag is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000 at the auction at The Tank Museum in Bevington.
When the flag came to light in the loft, Mr Sharp said: "I didn't know what it was at first - it was incredible to be holding a bit of history in your hand.
"It was made from scraps of material onboard the submarine. It's quite large so I'm not sure where he kept it on such a small submarine, perhaps he used it as a pillow."
Dorchester-based auction house, Duke's said: "The stars and cannon represent four merchant vessels sunk with the deck gun.
"The white bars signify merchant ships and the red bars warships.
"The daggers show that Unbroken undertook four 'Cloak and Dagger Operations'."
The submarine was loaned to the Soviet Navy in 1944, it was returned in 1949 and scrapped in 1950.
