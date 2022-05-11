Dorset: Cockfighting prosecution leads to animal ban
A farmer has pleaded guilty to cockfighting and other animal offences and banned from owning cockerels and dogs for 10 years.
Jack William Haskell, from Wareham, Dorset, was charged after police raided a property and seized a phone with a video of him involved in cockfighting.
Another video showed a fox being attacked by a dog.
The 23-year-old admitted three offences under the Animal Welfare Act at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police raided a property in Purbeck in August 2020 with support from the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA.
During the raid a phone was seized, which showed videos of Haskell involved in cockfighting, and a fox being attacked by a dog following a pursuit.
Haskell, from Newport Lane, Wareham, was charged with being present at an animal fight twice and for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
PC Sebastian Haggett said the court also issued a Criminal Behaviour Order, "which we hope will serve to protect animals from the defendant's behaviour in the future".
"If Haskell breaches the terms of the order, he faces being brought back before the courts," he added.
'Disturbing and cruel'
Angharad Thomas, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor and Wildlife Lead, said: "Cockfighting has been banned for almost two centuries and absolutely has no place in today's society.
"The suffering and distress such activity causes animals is deeply disturbing and cruel.
"In addition, Haskell filmed a dog attacking a fox which was exceptionally cruel and undoubtedly distressing for both animals."
Haskell was fined £562 and ordered to pay costs of £720 and a victim surcharge of £56.
He was banned from keeping cockerels and dogs, except for sheepdogs, for 10 years.
