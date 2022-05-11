BCP Council: Drew Mellor survives vote of no confidence
- Published
A council leader has survived a vote of no confidence.
Conservative councillor Drew Mellor remains the leader of BCP Council after a motion to oust him failed.
Moved by Christchurch Independents Group councillor Lesley Dedman, the motion followed a row after two Tory councillors who were believed to have Covid attended a meeting last month.
Ms Dedman accused the leader of brining the council into "disrepute" but the Tories defended him.
Moving the motion during an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday night, Ms Dedman said the leader had caused "national embarrassment".
"What culture is it when sick councillors are dragged into meetings just to win a vote?" she said.
'Deeply offensive'
"It's about the character, the integrity. I'm afraid everybody can plainly see that the leader's failed that character test abysmally."
But he was defended by several councillors who said Mr Mellor had "many talents and unique abilities".
Mr Mellor said every member of his group followed Covid government guidance "to the letter and the spirit" and "to insinuate otherwise" was "deeply offensive".
He said the electorate had backed the current administration which has so far made "massive investment" in services.
"What are we doing? Absolutely putting our money where our mouth is to make change," he said.
He told councillors he would continue his work as long as he had the support of the council.
Forty councillors opposed the motion, 27 voted in favour, and one abstained.
The Conservatives took control of BCP Council in 2020, after the Unity Alliance administration lead by Lib Dem Vikki Slade was ousted following a vote of no confidence.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.