Man arrested after boy, 14, raped in public toilet on Bournemouth Pier
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets.
The teenager was assaulted shortly after 08:30 BST on Saturday at the facilities on Bournemouth Pier.
Dorset Police said it received reports of the incident later that day.
A 51-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested. Ch Insp Darren Harris said there would be an increased police presence along the seafront this spring and summer.
He urged members of the public with concerns or in need of help to approach officers, council staff and RNLI lifeguards and staff with any concerns.
