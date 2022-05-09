Deaf lone fisherman rescued from stricken boat off Wyke Regis
- Published
A deaf lone fisherman has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after both his engines failed off the Dorset Coast.
Justin Paull was eight miles (13km) off Wyke Regis when his boat's main engine failed and a spare fell into the sea.
The 52-year-old, from Bridport, who cannot speak, texted "emergency" and sent a signed video to his sister who alerted the coastguard.
The RNLI crew used a whiteboard to check he was OK and explain their plan to tow his boat into West Bay harbour.
After alerting his sister with the text, Mr Paull who is chairman of Bridport Deaf Club, detailed his plight from the stricken vessel via a video in sign language so she could arrange help.
He signed: "I went to use my second engine but the bracket failed and snapped and the engine fell into the sea.
"I had a huge struggle to get it back. I cannot believe it. It is the first time in my life that this has happened.
"I am in shock, it's terrible my boat is well prepared for emergencies, but the emergency back-up has failed."
Lifeboat crew member Rich Tilley who boarded Justin's boat, Sally Ann, said: "I wrote questions such as 'are you fit and well?' and explained how we were going to tow his boat for about an hour to the safety of West Bay harbour."
Following the rescue on Thursday afternoon, Justin's sister, Janine Paull-Sellick, said: "I can't find words enough to thank the lifeboat crew. They were just brilliant."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.