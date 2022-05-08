Sherbourne historical curiosities found during shop renovation
Items dating back to the 19th Century have been discovered in the partition wall of a store undergoing renovations.
Sherborne Museum said the objects found at the former Phase Eight premises in the town were "evidence of four previous shopkeepers who lived and worked in the building".
They include packaging for cigarettes, chocolate, and perfume, a Union flag, and a paper crown.
A local builder has donated them to the museum.
A museum spokesperson said: "We are so grateful to the builder who had the foresight to bring this little time capsule into the museum, where we will continue to look after it for generations to come.
"As ordinary as these items were to the people who left them behind, they provide for us a tangible link to the past and the people who walked the same streets that we do today."
Who were the four previous shopkeepers?
Penny and Paseley - Successive ironmongers who traded from the 1840s until about 1903. Luggage labels bear their name.
Henry Durrant - Durrant (1864-1955) was the sole agent in Sherborne for Valda Tea and his speciality product was Dorset blue cheese. Durrant Close, off Horsecastles, is named after him. Packaging for chocolate croquettes, Player's Navy Cut cigarettes, instant lemonade powder, and Wallflower perfume were found.
Millward & Sons Ltd - Bootmakers who opened in 1914. Shoe shine powder and a receipt for rubber heels were found.
The flag was said to be "rather faded and tightly rolled". The museum hypothesised that it may be a "relic from an earlier coronation celebration in the town".
It described the navy blue paper crown as the "most poignant find", which was uncovered with a fragment of a newspaper which was dated Friday 8 December 1905.
The Phase Eight women's clothing outlet, where the items were found, closed in 2020.
