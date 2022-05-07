Travellers moved on by Dorset police after complaints
- Published
Police have evicted a group of travellers following complaints of anti-social behaviour and littering.
Dorset Police issued the group illegally camped at the site in Ferndown with an eviction notice on Friday.
The force said it first became aware of the travellers towards the end of April when they took up residence in St Leonards.
Police said "robust action" was taken to ensure the order was complied with.
Officers found the travellers who had relocated to a nearby site in Holmwood Park, close to a residential area.
In a statement the force said it had liaised with local partners and those responsible for the site to issue the order under section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
The notice required the travellers to relocate to a designated local authority site.
Supt Dean O'Connor said: "We have responded to the concerns that have been raised by the local community in relation to this unauthorised encampment and have taken positive action in liaison with our local partners.
"We have taken robust action to ensure the impact of this unlawful encampment was minimised and the group was promptly moved on. We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during this process."
