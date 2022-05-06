Prince Charles opens staff garden at Royal Bournemouth Hospital
- Published
A garden dedicated to hospital staff who died during the Covid-19 pandemic has been opened by the Prince of Wales.
The lavender garden in the grounds of the Royal Bournemouth Hospital has been created as place for staff to reflect.
Prince Charles also visited a new operating theatre aimed at reducing post-pandemic waiting lists and met staff who treated Covid patients.
Hospital chief executive Paula Shobbrook said the visit had been "an honour".
The new operating theatre in the Derwent Building, a hip and knee operations facility, was set up in two months and will open its doors to patients next week.
The prince spoke to members of the operating theatre's team who worked in intensive care at the height of the pandemic, some even moving out of their homes so they could continue to work.
He said to one nurse "I don't know how you do it" when she told him of the long hours they had worked during the pandemic.
The lavender garden, designed as an oasis for staff, was funded by donations to the University Hospital Dorset NHS Charity.
It had originally been planned as a memorial to two members of staff who died from cancer.
Donna Bailey, surgical first assistant, said: "This has since grown into a garden for all staff so we can have a peaceful place to decompress during difficult shifts, to recharge after a long day inside, and to reflect on those we have lost."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.