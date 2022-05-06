Wareham station in firefighter plea after crews unable to attend 999 call

DWFRS
The on-call station in Wareham said it did not have enough firefighters to crew an engine to an incident on Wednesday

A fire station has issued a plea on social media for new recruits after it was unable to attend an incident due to a lack of staff.

Wareham Fire Station in Dorset had to pass the fire emergency over to colleagues in Poole on Wednesday.

The station, staffed by crews with other jobs, said it desperately needed to boost numbers to cover day shifts.

On-call, or retained firefighters, need to be able to get to the station from their home or work within five minutes.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics