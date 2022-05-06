Wareham station in firefighter plea after crews unable to attend 999 call
A fire station has issued a plea on social media for new recruits after it was unable to attend an incident due to a lack of staff.
Wareham Fire Station in Dorset had to pass the fire emergency over to colleagues in Poole on Wednesday.
The station, staffed by crews with other jobs, said it desperately needed to boost numbers to cover day shifts.
On-call, or retained firefighters, need to be able to get to the station from their home or work within five minutes.
🚨Yesterday we were unable to attend an incident as we didn’t have enough firefighters on Station🚨. Our colleagues from Poole fire station dealt with the fire call for us. If you live or work in Wareham, could you provide day cover to help keep our fire engine running? pic.twitter.com/dhWS4fR4r9— Wareham Fire Station (@DWFRSWareham) May 5, 2022