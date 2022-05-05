Ukrainian family arrive in Dorset after visa wait
A Ukrainian family who had been waiting for their visas since March have arrived in the UK.
David and Astrid Frankl, from Wimborne, Dorset, welcomed the Vashchynski family as part of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Nikolai Vashchynski told the BBC: "It's amazing to be here finally and to get a chance to meet everyone."
The family, who hail from Mariupol, touched down at Bournemouth airport just before 12:50 BST.
Speaking through a translator Mr Vashchynski, joined by his wife Svetlana, and children Polina, five, and baby Sofia, said the "trees and the greenery" were "all new" to them.
He said he hoped his children would "love it here and that everyone will be content and happy in the new arrangements".
Mr Frankl's Jewish parents sought refuge in the UK from Nazi Germany during World War Two.
He said: "I'm actually quite emotional because I realise that my parents went through something similar.
"There's that in the background and all the way through we've been battling this bureaucracy to bring them here safe. What is more fulfilling than that?"
Mr Frankl said he was told the delays in moving the family were due to the refugee couple's five-year-old daughter needing extra safeguarding checks.
But he called the system "atrocious" and "designed to fail".
The Home Office said "vital robust safeguarding processes" were in place "to protect children from trafficking and other risks".
A spokesperson added: "The Home Office has made changes to streamline the application process so that thousands of visas are now being granted every day."
The Vashchynskis no longer have a home to return to after the Russian bombing of their city.
Mr Frankl said Mr Vashchynski was able to leave Ukraine because he moved to Hungary for work in January so had left the country prior to the Russian invasion.
The Frankls' Wimborne home has three spare bedrooms to help house the family.
