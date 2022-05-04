David Haw: Missing man's boat hit buoy in Poole Harbour
- Published
The boat of a man who has been missing since falling overboard had crashed into a buoy, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has said.
David Haw, 24, from Sussex, fell from a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in Poole Harbour in the early hours of Monday.
MAIB said the RIB had "collided with a navigation buoy".
A 19-year-old from the Southampton area has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is being held in police custody.
A MAIB spokesperson said: "We were notified of a tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning when a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) collided with a navigation buoy in Poole harbour.
"Inspectors have attended the accident site, inquiries are being made and a preliminary assessment of evidence is being undertaken.
"A decision on whether an investigation will be launched will be taken in the coming days.
"Police divers, the RNLI, coastguard and volunteer teams have been continuing to search the area for Mr Haw."
Mr Haw is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.
Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been taking place over the bank holiday weekend, was abandoned following Mr Haw's disappearance.
In a statement, organisers said: "The regatta committee and all of the yacht clubs of Poole are assisting the emergency services with the use of their facilities, staff and boats.
"Our thoughts remain with David's family and friends for a positive outcome."
