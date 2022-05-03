David Haw: Poole Harbour search ongoing for overboard man
A search is continuing for a man who fell from a boat off the Dorset coast.
David Haw, 24, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour on Monday shortly before 02:00 BST.
RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR) and police have all been involved in the search.
Mr Haw is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.
Ch Insp Darren Harris, of Dorset Police, said: "We will continue with our efforts to find David.
"If anyone has seen David, or a man matching his description, since he has gone missing or has any information that might assist our search, please contact us urgently."
Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been taking place over the bank holiday weekend, was abandoned following Mr Haw's disappearance.
