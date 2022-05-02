Poole Regatta organisers cancel racing amid harbour search for man
- Published
A search is under way off the Dorset coast following reports that a man had fallen overboard from a boat.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it received a call shortly before 02:15 BST on Monday about a person in the water at Poole Harbour.
Poole, Southbourne and Kimmeridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, a search and rescue helicopter and Dorset Police are all involved in the "extensive" search.
Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, has been abandoned.
In a statement the regatta organisers said they had been informed of the ongoing incident by the emergency services early on Monday and had taken the decision to cancel racing and the prize-giving event.
The biannual event which attracts hundreds of entrants, has been taking place over the bank holiday weekend.
The RNLI also confirmed two of its boats were taking part in the search.
Dorset Police confirmed officers were assisting HM Coastguard.
