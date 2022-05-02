Poole Harbour search after man reported overboard
A search is under way off the Dorset coast following reports a man fell overboard from a boat.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it received a call shortly before 02:15 BST on Monday about a person in the water at Poole Harbour.
Poole, Southbourne and Kimmeridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, a search and rescue helicopter and Dorset Police are all involved in the "extensive" search.
The RNLI also confirmed two boats were taking part in the ongoing incident.
Dorset Police confirmed officers were assisting HM Coastguard with the search.
