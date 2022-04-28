Dorset-born musician donates poetic work to local museum
- Published
PJ Harvey has gifted the proof of a poem she has written and a signed photograph to her local museum.
The musician, who was born in Bridport, Dorset, wrote the narrative poem Orlam in her local dialect, drawing upon the work of 19th century poet William Barnes.
Barnes, who co-founded Dorset Museum, wrote a glossary of Dorset dialect.
Dorset Museum said it was "thrilled" with the gifts from the two-time Mercury Prize winner.
Harvey was given a guided tour of the museum and met with Grace Peters-Clarke, currently Writer-in-Residence as part of a black writer scheme.
Elizabeth Selby, Interim Director of Dorset Museum, said: "We are thrilled and honoured that PJ Harvey has chosen to gift the museum these wonderful items ahead of the publication of Orlam."
PJ Harvey is the only musician to have been awarded the Mercury Prize twice. In 2013, she was awarded an MBE for services to music.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.