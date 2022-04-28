Gaia Pope: Teen had pregnancy fears before death, inquest told
A teenager whose body was found near a clifftop had recently split from her boyfriend and wrongly believed she was pregnant, an inquest has heard.
The body of 19-year-old Gaia Pope was discovered following a major search operation 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017.
Dorset Coroner's Court was told she had been due to have an appointment with her GP on the day she went missing.
The inquest's jury heard she suffered with epilepsy and died of hypothermia.
Dr Russell Delaney, the pathologist who carried out Miss Pope's post-mortem examination, said he had been told by her GP that she had experienced daily seizures since she was 14.
However, he said that it was not possible to determine whether epilepsy had played a part in her death.
Miss Pope's mental health had deteriorated in the weeks before she went missing, having split from her boyfriend and believing she was pregnant despite having a negative test, he told jurors.
Dr Delaney said there was no evidence she had been pregnant.
The court was told Miss Pope's clothing was found near where her body was found.
"I was told the clothing was spread as if she was undressing and walking towards the clifftop," Dr Delaney said.
He said hypothermia can cause confusion and that could have led to Miss Pope feeling like she needed to remove her clothes.
"It's not clear if the removal of clothing was caused by hypothermia or the deterioration of her mental health," he added.
The inquest in Bournemouth has previously been told that Miss Pope had been "anxious" before she went missing on 7 November due to the imminent release from prison of the man she alleged had raped her.
Her body was found in undergrowth near a clifftop path, between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, 11 days later.
Coroner Rachael Griffin said the 11-week inquest would examine the medical care provided to Miss Pope prior to her disappearance, the actions of Dorset Police following concerns for her welfare and the subsequent search and rescue operation.
The inquest continues.
