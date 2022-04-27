Lions Hill fire: Discarded cigarette blamed for nature reserve blaze
A fire has devastated an area of nature reserve after being sparked by a discarded cigarette, fire crews have said.
The blaze started at Lions Hill, Dorset, at about 19:10 BST on Tuesday.
Dorset firefighters have dealt with a spate of heath fires, including one started deliberately at Canford Heath.
The service said: "These avoidable fires tie up so many of our resources which could impact a response to other emergencies."
Posting on its Twitter account, the service said: "Sadly, our crews have attended another heath fire this evening. This fire was started by a discarded cigarette - please dispose of these responsibly."
A fire service spokeswoman later clarified the local crew believed a cigarette was the cause but this could not be confirmed as an officer did not attend the scene and there was nothing on the log.
Firefighters from across the county including Ringwood, Poole and Ferndown, were sent to the blaze.
The 42-hectare heath is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protection Area (SPA) and is also a Ramsar site - wetlands considered to be of international importance.
The site is a sanctuary for all six native reptile species, the common lizard, slow-worm, grass snake, smooth snake and the adder. Sand lizards were also introduced into the heath in 1998.
