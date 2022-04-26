Homes for Ukraine: Dorset man 'ashamed' of government over visas
A man who has been waiting to get a Ukrainian family to the UK believes the system is "designed to fail".
David Frankl, from Wimborne, Dorset, applied for visas for the family of five in March, under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Mr Frankl, 70, was told the delay was due to the five-year-old girl needing extra safeguarding checks.
The Home Office said it was vital "robust processes" were in place to protect children from trafficking.
However, Mr Frankl believes the British government does not want the refugees in the country.
"We talk about being compassionate but the system is designed to fail," he said, adding: "It's atrocious."
Mr Frankl, whose Jewish parents sought refuge in the UK from Nazi Germany during World War Two, and his wife, Astrid, got in touch with their local MP Sir Christopher Chope after "getting nowhere" with the Home Office.
His office told them three visas had been ready for "some time" but two were still outstanding, including that of the now five-year-old daughter of the family.
Mr Frankl said: "The excuse given for visas for children taking longer is allegedly due to additional safeguarding checks.
"What additional information is being obtained or checked? They haven't asked for DNA testing. Why is only one child in the family not yet in receipt of a visa when the other one has?"
In a statement, the Home Office said: "All applications from families are normally processed together, but cases differ in complexity, it is vital robust safeguarding processes are in place to protect children from trafficking and other risks."
A spokesperson added: "The Home Office has made changes to streamline the application process so that thousands of visas are now being granted every day."
The family - a mother, father, sister-in-law and two children, all hail from Mariupol and no longer have a home to return to after the Russian bombing of the city.
Mr Frankl said the father was able to leave Ukraine because he moved to Hungary for work in January so had left the country prior to the Russian invasion.
Mr Frankl said he and his wife have "got the space" at their Wimborne home as it has three spare bedrooms.
"These refugees need compassion and help... we feel ashamed of our government's strategy," he said.
