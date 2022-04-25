Canford Heath fire was started deliberately, fire service says
A large heath fire that resulted in homes being evacuated is believed to have been started deliberately.
Dozens of firefighters battled for hours on Saturday night to bring the flames at Canford Heath in Poole, Dorset, under control.
The fire service said it believed the blaze was "caused deliberately with some human intervention". Police said they were investigating.
Dorset Wildlife Trust said the impact on animal habitats had been "huge".
Thick plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and emergency services initially feared the blaze posed a direct threat to people's homes.
Twenty homes were evacuated, with 16 residents given shelter at the nearby Ashdown Leisure Centre.
There were no reports of damage to property or injuries and the fire was brought under control by Sunday morning.
Canford Heath is known for being the largest heathland in Dorset, and the largest lowland heath in the UK.
It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a part of the Dorset Heathlands Special Protection Area.
