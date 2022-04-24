Dorset heath fire: 'Largest blaze in years' under control
- Published
Firefighters have managed to contain a large heath fire that saw 20 homes evacuated.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the blaze on Canford Heath in Poole, Dorset, on Saturday evening.
More than 80 firefighters battled for hours to bring the flames under control while 16 residents sheltered in Ashdown Leisure Centre.
Dorset Police said inquiries to establish the cause of the fire were ongoing.
There were no reports of damage to property or injuries.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service (DWFRS) said the incident was "now surrounded and under control".
Canford Heath is known for being the largest heathland in Dorset, and the largest lowland heath in the UK.
It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a part of the Dorset Heathlands Special Protection Area.
Ferndown Fire Station tweeted the blaze was "probably the largest fire in this location for a number of years", with 15 pumps, four water carriers and six off-road vehicles in attendance.
Elizabeth Leddy, 28, from Poole said: "The amount of smoke pluming out was like no heath fire I've seen before."
Wessex Water had been made aware of some supply issues in the area following the incident, DWFRS said, adding that residents should contact the supplier directly if problems continued.
