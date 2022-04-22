Rare monkeys which suffer with 'stress' give birth in Dorset
- Published
A pair of woolly monkeys which are endangered in the wild and suffer with hypertension have given birth.
The new additions at Monkey World, Dorset, are among 26 of less than 40 in captivity worldwide and were born in February and March.
Levi and Bonita are being closely monitored by the primate team but appear to be doing well.
Woolly monkey numbers are declining in the wild due to deforestation, hunting and capture for the illegal pet trade.
Monkey World is the only place outside of the primate's native South America with a healthy, breeding woolly monkey population.
The ape rescue centre said the two infants are the 31st and 32nd woolly monkeys to be born there since the 1990s.
But the monkey is "notoriously difficult" to breed in captivity because it is susceptible to hypertension, pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes.
Park Director Dr Alison Cronin, who has worked with primates for more than 25 years, said: "Sadly, they do not do well in captivity and have died off in zoos and rescue centres in the UK and around the globe.
"At Monkey World we are working to identify the best way to care for these vulnerable monkeys so we can help rescue centres in Columbia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru to rehabilitate those individuals that are confiscated from the black market trade."
The Dorset park aims to keep their environment as stress-free as possible, designing enclosures which are good for the primates rather than the public.
"If there's social tension you can move them around and make sure the social dynamics are working by giving them areas of peace and quiet," a spokeswoman said.
"They will willingly come up to us so we can feel their pregnant bellies and check them in-situ, so it's not a stressful experience," the spokeswoman added.
In captivity a woolly monkey lives to around 30 years.
