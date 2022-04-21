Merley homes plan give go-ahead despite objections
A plan for up to 550 homes and a care home has been given outline permission despite hundreds of residents' objections.
BCP Council's planning committee gave it the go-ahead on land north of Oakley Lane in Merley on Thursday.
The authority said it received 548 objections, 11 neutral comments and two in favour over four consultations.
Further planning permission will need to be secured on more specific elements such as design in the future.
Opponents said the homes will bring additional traffic problems to the area, especially on Oakley Lane.
They also said it will harm conservation areas and the Grade I listed Canford School nearby.
The outline plan also includes a 62-bed care home, allotments, play areas and a large open space, which would become part of the Stour Valley Park, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The council said four consultations were held in September 2019, June 2021, December 2021 and in March.
