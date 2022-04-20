MoD fences and gate damaged during Dorset illegal rave
- Published
Fences were damaged, a gate was removed and chains were cut during an illegal rave on military land, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
About 1,000 people attended the party in East Lulworth, Dorset, over the Easter weekend. The MoD said "multiple entry points" had been identified.
There have also been allegations on social media of fights, theft and drink-spiking.
However, Dorset Police said it had received no reports of such incidents.
Officers were first called to reports of the party in the village in the early hours of Sunday.
Surrounding roads were shut and the police helicopter was deployed but the noise continued into the afternoon.
The MoD said access to the rave was gained via two gates leading into Highwood Heath training area.
In a statement it said: "One gate was removed from its mounting points and a chain was cut and removed from another.
"Multiple entry points were identified over fence lines and there has been some damage to fences."
It added signage in the area "makes it clear that it is MoD land".
"The gates and fences will be repaired or replaced imminently, and discussions will take place to consider what further measures can be put in place to prevent this from happening again," the MoD said.
Dorset Police warned anyone attending the unauthorised event that they risked criminal prosecution.
