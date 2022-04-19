Women glue themselves to table at Dorset Council meeting
Two women could be charged after they glued themselves to a table during a council meeting.
Giovanna Lewis and Annie Webster have said they expect to be interviewed by the police and even charged after they interrupted a Dorset Council meeting.
The pair glued their hands to a desk and read a statement berating the council for its lack of action on climate change.
Dorset Police and Dorset Council have been contacted for comment.
The two women entered the council chamber at County Hall last Thursday as Weymouth councillor Louie O'Leary was speaking in praise of nuclear power.
His comment came as councillors were about to debate a motion by Conservative leader councillor Spencer Flower calling for the UK to secure energy self-sufficiency.
Protestors feared the move could have led to a more lenient approach to fossil fuel and nuclear planning applications in the UK.
Councillor Flower had explained that with the reliance on Russian gas and oil the UK needed to do what was necessary to become more self-sufficient.
'Grannies for the future'
But Ms Lewis and Ms Webster said exactly the opposite was needed - moving towards renewable power and more insulation in order to reduce the need for reliance on fossil fuels.
All councillors were ushered out of the chamber to continue their meeting in an adjoining room.
But some of them left in protest at not being able to reach a resolution under normal debating rules and the debate was cut short, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The two women said they were members of several organisations but the protest was their own decision as they were acting alone as "grannies for the future".
