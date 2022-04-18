Police disperse illegal rave in Dorset village of East Lulworth
Police have dispersed an illegal rave involving about 1,000 revellers descending on a rural village.
Officers were first called to reports of the huge party in East Lulworth, Dorset, in the early hours of Sunday.
Surrounding roads were shut and the police helicopter was deployed but the noise continued into the afternoon.
Police said they kept a presence in the area into the evening and thanked residents for their patience while the last partygoers were moved on.
Residents in neighbouring villages reported being disturbed by the noise, leading to Dorset Police warning anyone attending the unauthorised event that they risked criminal prosecution.
The revellers were also told they were putting themselves in danger by crossing land used for Army training.
Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, of Dorset Police, said: "Throughout the incident we worked in partnership with other public sector and military agencies to achieve the positive resolution.
"Police officers entered the site and directed people to leave the scene of the unlawful gathering using powers under the Public Order Act.
"Due to the large scale of the event and the inherent impact of dispersing such [a] high number of people, this process took some time"
