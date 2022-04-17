Revellers descend on Dorset village for illegal rave
An illegal rave saw about 1,000 revellers descend on a rural village in Dorset.
Police said "concerned and upset" residents in East Lulworth began reporting the huge party shortly after midnight amid complaints about noise.
Officers closed nearby roads to stop more revellers arriving and ordered anyone already attending the event to go home.
Posting on Facebook, Dorset Police said it was in contact with the landowner.
The force said: "We would like to send a direct message to those at the event, you are trespassing, please leave and go home immediately."
Local councillor Cherry Brooks said she could hear the rave at her home in East Stoke, which is more than three miles away.
She said there were lots of cars parked in the area and she had heard a police helicopter flying low above the village.
"It has caused a lot of disruption. It's completely thoughtless," she said.
