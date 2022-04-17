Revellers descend on Dorset village for unauthorised rave
An illegal rave saw about 1,000 revellers descend on a rural village in Dorset.
Police said "concerned and upset" residents in East Lulworth began reporting the huge party shortly after midnight amid complaints about noise.
Officers closed nearby roads to stop more revellers arriving and ordered anyone already attending the event to go home.
Posting on Facebook, Dorset Police said it was in contact with the landowner.
The force said: "We would like to send a direct message to those at the event, you are trespassing, please leave and go home immediately,"
