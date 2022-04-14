Hopes for Poole Harbour osprey breeding project
A project aimed at encouraging ospreys to breed on the Dorset coast is on the verge of success, conservationists have said.
A five-year reintroduction programme began in Poole Harbour in 2017 with the long-term aim of establishing a breeding population.
Birds of Poole Harbour said a male and female had returned safely on their migration from Africa and were nesting.
The group said the safe arrival of the pair was a "boost".
In a statement the charity said they had now settled on a nest platform at an undisclosed location in the area.
It said: "The pair, known as CJ7 and 022, first met last summer, although the male was too young to breed.
"However, they've now both retuned early enough meaning there's a good chance the pair will attempt to breed this summer, which will be a historic moment for Dorset."
Live webcams have been installed on several of the Osprey nests so schools and members of the public can observe the birds.
The fish-eating birds of prey historically bred across British Isles but populations drastically declined in the Middle Ages.
In 2017 Birds of Poole Harbour and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation began a five-year "translocation" scheme, which involved transferring six week-old chicks from sustainable populations in Scotland to Poole Harbour.
The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation has also run a project to return white-tailed eagles to the Isle of Wight, several of which have also visited Poole Harbour.
However one of the sea eagles was found dead earlier this year on a north Dorset estate, with high levels of rat poison in its system.
Other successful osprey conservation programmes have run in Rutland and Kielder Forest in Northumberland.
