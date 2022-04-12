Crash involving lorry shuts A35 at Bridport
A stretch of a major road through Dorset has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the A35 at Bridport shortly after 05:20 BST.
Dorset Police said the "very serious injury" crash involved a lorry and another vehicle.
The road has been closed between the B3162, near Symondsbury, and the B3157, near Bothenhampton. Traffic is being diverted through Bridport.
UPDATE ON LOCATION - the #A35 is now closed in both directions between the #B3162 near #Symondsbury and the #B3157 near #Bothenhampton due to a serious collision. More information can be found via the link here - https://t.co/rPoUron8rx. pic.twitter.com/4a4HeU83Yo— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) April 12, 2022
Motorists are being urged to re-route or even delay their journey.
National Highways said the road was expected to reopen after 14:00.
